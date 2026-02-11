While speaking to Bloomberg TV, he noted that companies such as ServiceNow and Salesforce will play a central role in supporting AI integration across businesses.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, reportedly stated that as artificial intelligence adoption increases, major enterprise software platforms are expected to see significant expansion.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, he noted that companies such as ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) will play a central role in enabling AI integration across businesses.

“The heart and lungs of AI are going to be the use cases. So when you look at servicenow, salesforce, they are going to play instrumental roles in the AI revolution.” -Dan Ives, Managing Director, Wedbush Securities

Enterprise Platforms Poised For Expansion

Ives said that AI is a structural driver that will expand spending across the enterprise software market.

“ServiceNow will be incrementally bigger in the next 2 to 3 years than it is today because of AI,” he added, highlighting the long-term potential for the software sector as organizations invest in AI-driven workflows and automation.

