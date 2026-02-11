According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in January.

Nonfarm payrolls rose higher than expected by 130,000 in January, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Analysts expected an addition of 55,000 payrolls during the month, according to Dow Jones data cited by MarketWatch. This comes after a lower-than-expected addition of 48,000 jobs in December, revised downward from the previously reported addition of 50,000 jobs.

The January unemployment rate came in lower than expected at 4.3%, below the 4.4% estimate.

