Anaergia, Eni and CREvolution Launch Breakthrough Circular Economy Project at Gela Biorefinery, a first-of-its-kind system positioned to meet surging global demand for cost-effective renewable fuels while establishing a replicable model for HVO industry growth

GELA, Italy & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX: ANRG; OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has entered into a contract with Circular Renewable Evolution S.r.l. (CREvolution) to supply its proprietary anaerobic digestion technology as part of a €50 million initiative at Eni’s Gela biorefinery. The agreement includes approximately C$13 million of Anaergia equipment and systems.

This initiative represents a breakthrough in the sustainable production of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO; Biodiesel, Biojet (Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF), Bionafta and BioLPG). These renewable fuels are in exceptionally high global demand, yet few competitors have built scaled, commercially proven solutions. By developing a system designed for replication across global biorefineries, the partnership establishes a clear runway for large‑scale rollout in a fast‑expanding HVO market.

Transforming Waste Into Scalable Low‑Carbon Value

The project integrates Anaergia’s advanced anaerobic digestion system with a complementary thermal treatment process to recover and regenerate degumming soil, currently treated externally and often bound for landfill. Anaergia’s proprietary high viscosity digestion technologies are engineered to process challenging, high dry matter materials, enabling the facility to:

recover over 80% of degumming soil residues,

generate more than 70,000 MWh of renewable natural gas (RNG) annually,

materially decarbonize energy use at the Gela refinery, and

significantly reduce operating and waste disposal costs. Installation and commissioning are expected to be completed by May 2027.

A Strong Competitive Position in a Rapidly Expanding Market

The Gela site will serve as a global demonstration facility, designed to validate a replicable, circular economy model for the HVO sector. With more than 250 HVO plants worldwide and the market projected to expand by over 35% by 2030, the technology positions Anaergia, Eni, and CREvolution at the forefront of a sector urgently seeking scalable, low carbon solutions.

By recovering waste streams and converting them into both reusable raw materials and renewable energy, the project provides a commercially attractive pathway for reducing carbon intensity while lowering operating expenses, a value proposition that is increasingly compelling for biorefineries globally.

Leadership Commentary

“This collaboration underscores Anaergia’s strength as a technology partner to some of the world’s most forward-looking energy companies,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “By transforming what was once considered waste into renewable energy and reusable material, we are enabling a scalable solution for a rapidly growing HVO market.”

“Through this initiative, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable HVO production,” said Fabrizio Lami, COO of CREvolution. “Efficient waste reduction, cost optimization, and circularity will be essential competitive differentiators as the HVO market accelerates.”

“This initiative demonstrates Eni’s commitment to sustainable innovation with measurable impact,” said the Eni spokesperson. “By regenerating degumming soil through an integrated process that also produces renewable energy, we significantly reduce waste-disposal costs and operating expenses while advancing circularity across our biorefining operations.”

A Platform for Scalable Growth

Once validated, the Gela model is expected to be replicated across Eni’s biorefineries and adapted broadly across the global HVO industry. For investors, the initiative:

strengthens Anaergia’s IP driven competitive moat,

validates a scalable technology platform aligned with global climate policy tailwinds,

provides a pathway for repeat project deployment, and

reinforces Anaergia’s positioning in the global energy transition ecosystem.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For more information, visit www.anaergia.com.

About Circular Renewable Evolution S.r.l. (CREvolution)

Circular Renewable Evolution S.r.l. (CREvolution) is an Italian company established to advance research and development in the oil, gas, and renewable-energy sectors. Building on decades of industrial expertise and operational excellence, CREvolution develops innovative circular-economy solutions and technologies that promote greater efficiency and sustainability in energy production and processing.

About Eni S.p.A.

Eni S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana: ENI; NYSE: E) is a publicly traded integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, operating across 64 countries and employing approximately 32,500 people. Eni is committed to the energy transition through innovation, technological excellence, and partnerships that advance decarbonization. The company’s biorefining initiatives form a key part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to promote a circular economy in the energy sector. For more information, visit https://www.eni.com/en-IT/home.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to counterparty contractual performance and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the value of the contract and the broader initiative, the expected recovery of degumming-soil residues, the timing of construction and commissioning, the expected processing volumes and energy generation, the potential for replication of the technology at other facilities, and the expected growth in the market of worldwide HVO plants. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s public filings with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@anaergia.com

Source: Anaergia Inc.

