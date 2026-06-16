Amazon is investing several billion dollars to construct a data center campus in Montgomery County, Missouri, a move projected to create over 400 full-time tech jobs.

The project will create thousands of localized construction jobs, generate hundreds of millions in tax revenue, and introduce a $3 million public safety overhaul.

Amazon has negotiated directly with utility provider Ameren Missouri to fully cover its immense power needs.

Amazon plans to spend $200 billion in capital expenditure this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock ended Monday’s session 3.16% higher after the company announced plans to invest several billion dollars to build a state-of-the-art data center campus in Montgomery County, Missouri.

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The corporate expansion represents a major tech infrastructure push in the state, projected to create over 400 full-time data center jobs alongside thousands of localized construction positions. The facility will expand Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, powering cloud technologies relied on for remote work, streaming, hospital records, and financial transactions.

"Projects like this create lasting benefits for local communities by supporting critical infrastructure improvements, generating new tax revenue for schools and public services, and strengthening the foundation for future economic growth," Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement. He added that the development underlines a strong confidence in the state's workforce and economic climate.

Amazon has maintained an active footprint in Missouri since 2017, currently employing more than 10,000 residents and contributing over $9 billion to the state's gross domestic product since 2010.

Amazon’s Power Infrastructure Plans

To accommodate the intense utility requirements of the new data center campus, Amazon negotiated directly with local utility provider Ameren Missouri. The agreement structures electricity rates to ensure that the tech giant fully absorbs its own energy costs, shielding current Ameren ratepayers from utility bill hikes.

Additionally, Amazon has backed a 138-megawatt carbon-free energy project in Missouri capable of powering more than 28,000 homes to reinforce regional grid capacity and long-term price stability.

The company is also constructing the necessary local water supply lines for its facilities. Upon completion, Amazon will donate the entire physical utility network to Montgomery County Public Water Supply District No. 1 at no cost, allowing the municipality to expand public water access.

Amazon’s Community and Educational Investments in Montgomery

Beyond the physical campus, Amazon announced more than $7 million in localized community contributions. This includes an immediate $3 million allocation to bolster Montgomery County's emergency dispatch and public safety services, alongside structural roadway overhauls featuring a new bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway on Ellis Road.

The company is also allocating more than $1 million to establish a permanent community gathering space at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

On the educational front, Amazon is launching a $3 million fund geared toward regional science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) curriculum, alongside professional skills training.

Amazon’s Global AI Capex Plans

The Missouri expansion aligns with an unprecedented surge in infrastructure spending by Amazon as it races to scale up its artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning infrastructure.

Amazon has a projected $200 billion total capital expenditure budget for 2026, the vast majority of which is directed toward specialized AI compute, data centers, and global networking pipelines. The multi-billion-dollar site in Missouri forms part of a wider domestic data center buildout strategy targeting massive power and land footprints.

Market tracking by Blackridge Research & Consulting highlights several multi-billion-dollar hyperscale projects underway, including the Pennsylvania AI Innovation Campuses, which include a minimum $20 billion commitment to construct two massive AI-optimized data center campuses in Salem and Falls Townships.

A planned $15 billion, 2,400-megawatt multi-campus development geared heavily toward next-generation AI workloads at Northern Indiana Campuses and investments exceeding $13 billion spanning Madison and Warren counties in Mississippi to support hyperscale cloud storage and specialized AI systems.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on AMZN stock has jumped about 69% over the past month.

One user highlighted that the U.S. infra buildout theme is “still fully in play.”

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AMZN stock has gained 6% year-to-date.

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