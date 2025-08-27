The decision to discontinue the program was made after AMX0035 did not show differences compared to placebo on primary or secondary outcomes at week 24 in a mid-stage trial.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) on Wednesday said that it is discontinuing its program of AMX0035 in adults living with progressive supranuclear palsy.

AMX0035 is an oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol. The decision to discontinue the program was made after it did not show differences compared to placebo on primary or secondary outcomes at week 24 in a mid-stage trial. The company will not initiate the late-stage portion of the program, it said.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare, progressive neurological disorder characterized by problems with balance, eye movements, speech, and swallowing, often leading to frequent and unpredictable falls.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<