Amprius Technologies said that these battery packs will be used to power unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) supporting defense, security, logistics, and public safety applications.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) shares hit a three-year high of $16.03 on Wednesday, becoming one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, following the news that Empirical Systems Aerospace (ESAero) has chosen the company’s Amprius SiCore SA08 cell for integration into battery packs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The firm said that these battery packs will be used to power unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) supporting defense, security, logistics, and public safety applications. Amprius’ high-power cell was selected by ESAero for its ability to significantly increase flight times and payload capacity, which are essential for UAV platforms operating in demanding environments.

Shares of Amprius rose over 18% in early trading. Retail sentiment on Amprius improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

AMPX sentiment and message volume October 15, 2025, as of 12:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company said that its SA08 cell is available in volume currently, allowing ESAero to accelerate the development and integration of Amprius’ cells into its UAVs.

Amprius said that its SiCore SA08 battery cells have completed formal qualification and are now integrated into ESAero’s products. Following this, the company noted that it was gaining additional traction with other UAV partners.

ESAero is a producer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and advanced aerospace technologies for commercial and military applications.

“By growing our production capacity through strategic partnerships, we’re delivering customers high-performance silicon anode cells at scale and at a competitive price,” said Amprius Technologies CEO Kang Sun. “This allows companies like ESAero to develop more capable battery packs for aircraft, flying farther, carrying more, and operating more efficiently in the field,” Sun added.

Shares of Amprius have jumped 461% this year and soared over 1,000% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<