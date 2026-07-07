AmpliTech announced a new stock buyback program and canceled a previously announced stock offering plan.

AmpliTech Group has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $10 million.

The company said its strong balance sheet position, with zero debt, led it to reconsider the ATM equity offering plan.

AmpliTech recently stood out at a key tech event and successfully demonstrated interoperability between its equipment and offerings from other vendors in the presence of top telecom firms.

Shares of AmpliTech Group (AMPG) surged on Tuesday after the company’s board approved a new share buyback program and canceled a previously announced equity offering.

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At the time of writing, AMPG stock was up more than 13%.

AMPG’s New Buyback Program

AmpliTech said its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million in shares over the next 24 months. At the same time, it canceled its at-the-market equity offering program, through which it planned to raise $25 million.

The company said its strong balance sheet position, with zero debt, coupled with optimism about operating performance, led it to reconsider the capital-raising plan via an equity offering, which would have diluted existing shareholders' stakes.

“Our share repurchase authorization reinforces our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and reflects our confidence in AmpliTech Group's long-term growth," said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group. "Our strong balance sheet, record revenue, growing order book, and robust capital position support our ongoing growth while allowing us to return excess capital to stockholders.”

AMPG Stood Out At A Key Tech Event

In June, the company participated in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026, a collaborative event for networking equipment firms showcasing breakthroughs in the development of open and intelligent Radio Access Network (RAN).

AmpliTech stood out as the only U.S. company with a massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) radio with 64 transmit and 64 receive antennas, and successfully demonstrated interoperability of its equipment with offerings from other vendors in the presence of top telecom names including AT&T (T), Deutsche Telekom, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, Orange, and Rakuten Mobile.

What Retail Thinks About AMPG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMPG stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the company “just dropped the ultimate bullish combo!”

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Another user views the announcement as a statement of confidence by the company.

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AMPG stock has nearly doubled in value so far this year and more than tripled over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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