Cathie Wood's Ark Invest added nearly 21,500 Bullish shares across three ETFs, but the purchases failed to lift the stock.

Bullish shares slipped in pre-market trade on Tuesday despite higher Bitcoin prices, fresh buying by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and strong June exchange volumes.

Analysts remain mixed on Bullish, with four 'Buy' ratings and six 'Hold' ratings, according to Koyfin data.

The stock has allen more than 70% since its public market debut last year in September and around 30% this year so far.

Shares of Tom Farley-led Bullish (BLSH) dipped in pre-market trade on Tuesday despite an uptick in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price, fresh buying from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, and a 55% month-on-month jump in June trading volume amid weakness in the S&P 500.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BLSH’s stock fell 0.8% in pre-market trade after edging higher earlier in the morning. A close in the red would end BLSH's three-day winning streak. Retail sentiment around the shares on Stocktwits trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

BLSH stock retail sentiment on July 7 as of 8:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The volatility came as SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) fell over 1%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) rose to around $63,300, however, the strength in BTC’s price was not enough to keep the stock up. Neither was Ark Invest’s move to add 15,773 BLSH stock to ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), and another 3,953 shares to ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) alongwith 1,771 shares to ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

ARKK and ARKF also edged lower in pre-market trade on Tuesday, while ARKW traded flat. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ark Invest’s flagship fund trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while sentiment around the other two ETFs trended in the ‘bullish’ zone.

June Volume Jumps 55%, But Doesn't Move BLSH Stock

Bullish also reported at the total trading volume on the cryptocurrency exchange jumped to $50.9 billion in June, up 55% from May's $32.9 billion, according to its monthly metrics report. Volume was also up nearly 16% from $44 billion in June 2025, showcasing an uptrend year-on-year.

The rebound comes alongside a sharp rise in volatility. BTC's monthly average volatility jumped to 47% in June from 28% in May, while ETH's volatility climbed to 67% from 36%, reflecting a choppier month across crypto markets broadly.

BLSH Stock Falls Over 70% Since IPO

The average price target on BLSH stock stands at around $46.06, according to Koyfin data. While four analyst gave the stock a ‘Buy’ rating, the other six recommended ‘Hold.’ Last month, JPMorgan slashed its price target on the shares to $26 from $43, a correction of nearly 40% but maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

The move came weeks after Bullish's first quarter (Q1) report showed adjusted revenue of $92.8 million, missing the $94.9 million analyst estimate. The stock has fallen over 70% since its IPO highs and is down 30% this year so far.

BLSH stock performance since initial public offering (IPO). | Soruce: TradingView

Retail traders are awaiting development around the company's pending Equiniti acquisition has been flagged by analysts as an “impressive" move toward end-to-end tokenization infrastructure.

Read also: A Crypto Trade Group Just Joined The Fight To Stop Someone From Claiming Satoshi-Linked Bitcoin

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<