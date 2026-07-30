American Fusion said on Wednesday that it has started its planned Texatron testing program at Texas Tech University.

American Fusion said that its seven-member team completed its first day of testing, including inspection of the laboratory facilities, verification of instrumentation and system interfaces, and evaluation of the Texatron platform’s operational readiness.

The Texatron remote ignition system was also verified, marking an important engineering step.

Retail investors on Stocktwits are ‘extremely bullish’ on the stock, with message volumes rising to ‘extremely high’ levels.

American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) stock is down about 0.25% in the overnight session on Wednesday, even as the stock has climbed more than 355% this year.

Retail investors on Stocktwits are ‘extremely bullish’ on the company, with message volumes rising to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Texatron Testing Begins In Texas

The company said on Wednesday that it has started its planned Texatron testing program at Texas Tech University following the successful completion of initial laboratory preparations and verification of the remote ignition system.

American Fusion said that its seven-member team completed its first day of testing, including inspection of the laboratory facilities, verification of instrumentation and system interfaces, and evaluation of the Texatron platform’s operational readiness.

The Texatron remote ignition system, which is designed to provide precise and safe initiation of the experimental plasma pulse sequence to allow remote operation, was also verified, marking an important engineering step.

The company said that it expects testing to continue throughout the week and to include additional subsystem verification, calibration, engineering measurements, diagnostics, and experimental evaluations, subject to laboratory scheduling and operational readiness.

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, CTO of American Fusion and inventor of the Texatron, said in a statement, “After nearly a decade of research and development, it is tremendously rewarding to begin the process of experimentally evaluating the technology our team has worked so hard to develop. Today’s successful completion of our initial engineering objectives represents an important step as we transition from preparation to systematic testing.”

“As experimental data becomes available, it will be carefully analyzed, independently checked, and internally reviewed before being released,” he added.

AMFN Stock: What Does Retail Think?

On Stocktwits, retail investors actively discussed the company’s future prospects.

One user said, “$AMFN the magnitude of successful test results will reshape the entire power market. This stock will shoot to 30 dollars a share by october if testing comes back as viable working power generation from fusion. HOLDing for the long term.”

Another said, “$AMFN for the bashers.. do you really want to bet against this company at this point of the game?.. we're about to be HUGE!.. the company has been on the mark every step of the way so far. So why bet against it?. So it's down a penny, or two.. big deal. I don't see any reason to start throwing your parade.. it may be time to see your proctoligst, and have your brain scanned. We believe in the company, and you will look very silly pretty soon!”

Another user said, “$AMFN It will take off and run huge when ready. We’ll be here to celebrate when it happens.”

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