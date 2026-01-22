AREB is seeing a resurgence in investor interest, helping the stock bounce back from a disappointing 2025.

American Rebel said it would implement a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares at a ratio of 1-for-20, effective Feb. 2.

Lifestyle products maker American Rebel Holdings shares jumped more than 45% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company announced a reverse stock split, spurring investor and retail chatter.

The company, founded in 2014, is known for focusing on traditional American themes and touts a portfolio of patriotic lifestyle products, including safes, personal security solutions, branded apparel and accessories, and, most recently, American Rebel Light Beer.

In 2025, the company’s stock lost nearly all its value and has traded lower ever since due to declining revenues and legal issues related to trademark infringement. AREB shares have posted losses for six consecutive years since 2020. They are down nearly 37% this year.

Reverse Stock Split

American Rebel said that it would affect a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares for a value of $0.001 per share and at a ratio of 1-for-20, effective since Feb. 2. The company added that the reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares calculated as of Jan. 20 to about 435,359 thousand from nearly 8.7 million.

On Wednesday, the stock was trading nearly 42 times its average volume, with chatter on Stocktwits continuing to pick up.

AREB’s Revenue Growth

In an attempt to reverse its fortunes, American Rebel has been expanding its beer line and partnering with several grocers, including Kroger, for retail distribution. The company has also noted that its subsidiary, Champion Safe, has been gaining ground and reported 35% year-over-year growth in orders from West Coast Safe Company, underscoring the strength of its partnership with one of Southern California's firms in safes and security.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on American Rebel jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels (90/100), according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on the stock jumped 10,100% on Stocktwits, while the stock saw a 94% surge in followers on the platform over the past year.

A user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could hit $1.80 before the split.

Shares of American Rebel have declined 100% in the last 12 months.

