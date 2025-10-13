The baseline reports were filed with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, a necessary step before formal environmental review can begin, as the Tonopah Flats Lithium Project sits on federally managed land.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) announced on Monday that it has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in the U.S. by completing all baseline studies required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project (TFLP) in Nevada.

These baseline reports were filed with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a necessary step before formal environmental review can begin. Because the TFLP sits on federally managed land, the project must secure permits through the BLM’s NEPA process.

After more than two years of work and third‑party engagement, the company said that all baseline investigations are now finished and submitted.

American Battery stock traded over 41% higher on Monday morning and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels. The stock experienced a 258% surge in user messages over the last week.

A bullish Stocktwits user lauded the company’s update on the project.

Another user noted that, given lithium’s strategic importance, ABAT is positioned at the ‘intersection of policy and production.’

In June 2025, TFLP was designated a Transparency Priority Project by the FAST-41 Permitting Council and the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) under a 2025 executive order, aimed at fast-tracking key mineral projects. The status was later elevated to a “Covered Priority Project,” placing it among a select group of projects that may benefit from permit acceleration and interagency coordination.

In addition to the baseline filings, American Battery has submitted a full Mine Plan of Operations (MPO) to BLM. The company is now gearing up to publish a Pre‑Feasibility Study evaluating the technical and economic feasibility of TFLP.

American Battery stock has gained over 309% in 2025 and over 907% in the last 12 months.

