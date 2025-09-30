The stock nearly doubled in value between September 18 and September 24, following a strong earnings report.

American Battery (ABAT) stock rose about 1% in the early premarket session on Tuesday, following a nearly 18% rally on Monday. The stock was among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits as of early Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

American Battery shares have been on a broadly upward trajectory since the battery materials company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results earlier this month. They have nearly doubled between September 18 and September 24, following the strong quarterly report. In Q4, revenue rose 183% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.8 million, as the company accelerated commercial operations to increase onshoring of critical mineral manufacturing.

The Reno, Nevada-based company also said it was on a clear trajectory towards profitability as it continues to ramp up its operations. After a nearly 8% drop last Thursday, likely due to profit-taking, the stock rally resumed on Friday. The stock closed Monday’s session above the $5 threshold for the first time since late 2023.

The stock also received support from the Trump administration’s interest in building stakes in companies having exposure to critical minerals amid the ongoing U.S.-China standoff over the trade of such minerals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward American Battery stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) as of early Tuesday, and the message volume on the stream was also ‘extremely high.’

ABAT sentiment and message volume as of 5:10 a.m. ET, Sept. 30 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher signaled that they expect the rally to continue.

Another user, however, remained wary. While noting that the recent price action showed significant volatility, they said they would wait for a “lower H% before considering entry.”

American Battery stock, trading in the red for much of the year so far, turned positive for the year-to-date period following the recent gains.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<