American Airlines said that Pieper joins the company after serving as oneworld CEO since April 2024.

Before joining oneworld, Pieper spent more than 25 years in commercial and finance leadership positions at Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines.

According to a CNBC report, the appointment of Pieper comes on the heels of American Airlines removing its former chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, in 2024.

American Airlines said on Thursday it has appointed Nathaniel Pieper as its new chief commercial officer, effective November 3, and that he will report to CEO Robert Isom.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, Pieper's appointment comes on the heels of American removing its former chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, in 2024 after his approach to business travel misfired, leading to resistance from corporate travel agencies.

Pieper’s Experience In Aviation Industry

Pieper is an aviation executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience. The company said Pieper joins American after serving as oneworld CEO since April 2024. During his tenure, he integrated two new airlines into oneworld and launched sustainability and customer experience initiatives.

American Airlines said that before joining oneworld, Pieper spent more than 25 years in commercial and finance leadership positions at Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines, and Northwest Airlines. As Senior Vice President at Alaska Air Group, he spearheaded Alaska’s entrance into oneworld and constructed a commercial partnership with American Airlines linking domestic and international flying.

American Airlines Third-Quarter Results

Earlier on Thursday, American Airlines reported third-quarter revenue of $13.69 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $13.63 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Its adjusted loss per share came in at $0.17, compared with an estimated loss of $0.28. American Airlines now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $0.65 and $0.95, compared with its prior forecasted range between a loss of $0.20 and a profit of $0.80.

Shares of American Airlines rose nearly 4% in early trading.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<