Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), in partnership with the U.S. Navy and CyrusOne, has laid out plans to develop a 100-megawatt AI-optimized data center and accompanying power infrastructure at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in California.

The upcoming facility aims to meet the increasing performance and security requirements of artificial intelligence workloads related to national defense and federal operations.

Ameresco stock traded over 8% higher on Tuesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

The initiative supports ongoing federal goals to enhance energy resilience and accelerate the deployment of AI across sensitive government environments. Featuring secure architecture and advanced zero-trust frameworks, the center will meet rigorous federal standards, including FedRAMP, FISMA High, and Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Levels 5 and 6.

“This initiative directly supports our national priorities in AI and energy dominance,” said NAS Lemoore Executive Officer Captain Jeffry Findlay. “By enabling secure, reliable power and compute infrastructure at NAS Lemoore, we’re strengthening our ability to support critical missions and ensure operational continuity for those who serve.”

Alongside the data center, the project will deliver substantial energy upgrades to NAS Lemoore. These include new engine generators, control systems, and infrastructure enhancements to bolster energy stability and protect mission operations. Ameresco will lease the land from the DoD, with the first phase of the project set to go live in 2027.

Ameresco stock has gained over 11% year-to-date and has shed over 12% in the last 12 months.

