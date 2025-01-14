AMD Stock Rises Pre-Market, Shrugging Off Downgrades From Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc: Retail Extremely Bullish

Although analysts at the firm remain optimistic about AMD’s capability to eat into Intel’s share in the traditional personal computing space, increasing competition in the accelerated computing category could impact AMD’s revenue growth in the coming years.

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday by nearly 1%, shrugging off multiple downgrades from analysts.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc lowered their price targets for AMD stock, citing intensifying competition and demand concerns.

According to TheFly, Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target for the stock to $129 from $175, while KeyBanc’s new price target for the chipmaker is $120.

Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to “Neutral” from “Buy”.

Although analysts at the firm remain optimistic about AMD’s capability to eat into Intel Corp.’s (INTC) share in the traditional personal computing space, increasing competition in the accelerated computing category could impact AMD’s revenue growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, analysts at KeyBanc noted that demand for AMD’s MI325 series of AI chipsets has been “disappointing,” adding that the growth potential for the MI3xx series of graphics processing units (GPU) in 2025 is limited beyond the MI308 GPU sold in China.

However, the firm noted that this is transitory, and AMD’s MI355 could be more competitive, acting as a tailwind for the company’s performance in the second half of 2025 and through 2026.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) territory, rising from ‘bearish’ (43/100) a day ago. Message volume also surged, entering the ‘high’ (58/100) zone from ‘low’ during this period.

Meanwhile, one user said they bought more AMD stock during the pre-market trade.

Another user anticipates that the AMD stock price could surge if the floor has been hit.

AMD’s stock price has fallen by nearly 35% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is slightly better, with a decline of 26%.

