AMD Stock Rises Pre-Market, Shrugging Off Downgrades From Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc: Retail Extremely Bullish

Although analysts at the firm remain optimistic about AMD’s capability to eat into Intel’s share in the traditional personal computing space, increasing competition in the accelerated computing category could impact AMD’s revenue growth in the coming years.

AMD Stock Rises Pre-Market, Shrugging Off Downgrades From Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc: Retail Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday by nearly 1%, shrugging off multiple downgrades from analysts.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc lowered their price targets for AMD stock, citing intensifying competition and demand concerns.

According to TheFly, Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target for the stock to $129 from $175, while KeyBanc’s new price target for the chipmaker is $120.

Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to “Neutral” from “Buy”.

Although analysts at the firm remain optimistic about AMD’s capability to eat into Intel Corp.’s (INTC) share in the traditional personal computing space, increasing competition in the accelerated computing category could impact AMD’s revenue growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, analysts at KeyBanc noted that demand for AMD’s MI325 series of AI chipsets has been “disappointing,” adding that the growth potential for the MI3xx series of graphics processing units (GPU) in 2025 is limited beyond the MI308 GPU sold in China.

However, the firm noted that this is transitory, and AMD’s MI355 could be more competitive, acting as a tailwind for the company’s performance in the second half of 2025 and through 2026.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) territory, rising from ‘bearish’ (43/100) a day ago. Message volume also surged, entering the ‘high’ (58/100) zone from ‘low’ during this period.

AMD retail sentiment AMD sentiment and message volume January 14, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user said they bought more AMD stock during the pre-market trade.

Another user anticipates that the AMD stock price could surge if the floor has been hit.

AMD’s stock price has fallen by nearly 35% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is slightly better, with a decline of 26%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Will Trump Media Stock Break $60 Before Jan. 20 Inauguration? Retail Investors On Stocktwits Bet On Outcome

Will Trump Media Stock Break $60 Before Jan. 20 Inauguration? Retail Investors On Stocktwits Bet On Outcome

Retail Investors Bet On Anavex Lifesciences Stock To Outperform Novavax, Rigel Pharma In Q1 On Alzheimer’s Drug Buzz

Retail Investors Bet On Anavex Lifesciences Stock To Outperform Novavax, Rigel Pharma In Q1 On Alzheimer’s Drug Buzz

Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Sees Growth, Retail Stays Bullish

Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Sees Growth, Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Stories

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges dmn

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15 dmn

PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

H&E Equipment Services Stock More Than Doubles On $4.8B Acquisition By United Rentals: Retail’s Enthusiastic

PUNE SHOCKER! Man attacks wife with knife, tries kill self after checking into hotel dmn

PUNE SHOCKER! Man attacks wife with knife, tries kill self after checking into hotel

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

Recent Videos

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Boosting J&K Connectivity

PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Boosting J&K Connectivity

Video Icon
Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin, Actor Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani in Goa | Bollywood Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin, Actor Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani in Goa | Bollywood Wedding

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Tirupati Stairs on Knees After Top Performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Tirupati Stairs on Knees After Top Performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Video Icon