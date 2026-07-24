AMD offered bullish projections for the AI server market, announced customer partnerships, and said its Helios rack had gone into full production.

AMD stock rose in the overnight session ahead of Friday.

CEO Lisa Su projected the total computing market will expand to $2 trillion by 2030 from an estimated $365 billion in 2025.

Stocktwits sentiment for AMD shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock was flirting with peak levels as its flagship Advancing AI conference wrapped up on Thursday, with analysts turning more optimistic after the product announcements and the company’s bullish outlook for the CPU and AI markets.

AMD’s stock rose 1% to $544.98 in the overnight session ahead of Friday, advancing towards its all-time high of $580.91 it hit on June 30. The stock had dropped 2.3% in Thursday’s regular session, pressured by a broad selloff in the stock market.

At its Advancing AI 2026 conference, AMD unveiled a sweeping expansion of its AI infrastructure strategy, headlined by the launch of the Helios rack-scale AI system, which competes with Nvidia’s high-end rack systems.

At the keynote, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced that the Helios system, powered by the new Instinct MI455X GPU and sixth-generation EPYC “Venice” CPUs, is in “full production” and slated to ship by the end of the third quarter.

She also detailed a multi-year AI roadmap through 2030, announced a partnership with Cerebras, and announced expanded collaborations with major AI players including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle.

Notably, Su projected the total computing market will expand to $2 trillion by 2030 from an estimated $365 billion in 2025. She said AI accelerators would account for $1.4 trillion of that opportunity, while central processing units (CPUs) would contribute another $220 billion – a market where AMD has long competed with Intel and is now also facing competition from Nvidia.

Analysts’ Reactions To AMD’s Announcements

Jefferies raised its price target on AMD to $640 from $515 while reiterating its ‘Buy’ rating. The new target implies about 19% upside from Thursday’s closing price, well above the roughly 1% upside implied by the consensus target.

The announcements at the conference reinforced AMD's clear leadership in the server market, with two more marquee customers and a roadmap that potentially puts the company ahead of Nvidia, the investment research firm said in a note. Both Anthropic and OpenAI talked about a quick ramp-up of Helios, the firm added.

“This is a very different AMD and shouldn’t be underestimated,” Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead said in an X post. “The show felt different. More like a leader and less like a follower just happy to be in the big game.”

MU: Retail View, Results Watch

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMD shifted to ‘bullish’ as of early Thursday, from ‘neutral’ the previous day. “$AMD This is heading towards $590+ on or before its ER,” a trader wrote.

Another said, “$AMD don't understand all the technical jargon, but I definitely get the gist that this is going much higher in 2 weeks.”

AMD is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 4. Rival Intel on Thursday reported second-quarter sales and profit as well as third-quarter targets higher than analysts’ estimates.

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