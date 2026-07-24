Deckers’ slowing sales growth and margin concerns dominated first-quarter earnings beat.

Deckers surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, reporting $1.02 billion in sales and $0.94 adjusted EPS.

However, growth slowed to 5.7%, and the company maintained cautious annual revenue guidance.

Deckers CFO Steve Fasching warned that tariffs, freight costs and investments could pressure near-term profits.

Deckers Brands (DECK) stock fell overnight as investors weighed slowing sales growth, margin pressures, and cautious guidance, despite the company delivering a record fiscal first quarter (Q1) and surpassing earnings expectations. Concerns over tariffs, freight costs, and weaker near-term profits overshadowed strong demand for the HOKA and UGG brands.

Deckers Outdoor’s Record Quarter Faces Investor Reality Check

Deckers Brands posted a milestone Q1 for fiscal 2027, crossing the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time. The company reported revenue of $1.02 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.94, both beating analyst expectations of $1 billion and $0.87, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

However, Q1’s sales growth of 5.7% lagged the 10% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Also, Deckers reaffirmed a cautious revenue outlook of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion for the year.

Cost Pressures Weigh On DECK Sentiment

During the Q1 earnings call, Deckers CFO Steve Fasching warned investors that tariffs, higher freight expenses and planned investments could weigh on profit in the coming quarters.

“Our second quarter gross margin is expected to be down due to tariffs and rising freight costs, while SG&A will continue to reflect first half weighted investments, leading to an expected diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.73 to $1.78.”

Fasching said revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2027 will largely depend on continued momentum from HOKA and stronger performance across international wholesale and distributor channels. He also emphasized that HOKA’s growth strategy focuses on maintaining consumer demand rather than pushing inventory into the market. Deckers Outdoor stock traded over 2% lower overnight, ahead of Friday.

What Are DECK Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a whopping 17,500% jump in message volume over the past week, with a 1.2% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Huh... I bought a bunch at 90 earlier thinking the drop was absurd... glad others thought so too.”

Another user said, “I'm not a fundamentalist, but there are a few numbers I like to check. Debt-to-cash looks good, free cash flow looks good, revenue going up looks good, earnings down not good but not a deal-breaker. Price is in the buy zone.”

A third user said, “Consumer discretionary sectors are experiencing bifurcated outcomes where premium brands maintain pricing power and margin expansion, while smaller competitors and mass-market segments face demand pressures and volume declines.”

DECK stock declined 7% year-to-date.

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