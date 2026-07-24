Verizon Communications and Charter Communications will post Q2 results on Friday amid a tumultuous time for telecommunications companies.

Verizon is expected to post about a 2% increase in Q2 revenue and a 4% increase in earnings per share from the previous year’s comparable quarter.

Charter is expected to post a 2% decline in Q2 revenue and a 13% increase in earnings per share for the quarter compared to last year.

Retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for both stocks on the platform at the time of writing.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) are set to report their second-quarter (Q2) earnings results on Friday.

The telecom giants are facing a tight market, shaped by fixed wireless expansion, aggressive fiber footprints, and AI-driven cost controls. Additionally, SpaceX’s (SPCX) aggressive push into the communications sector by transforming Starlink into a comprehensive telecom platform is adding additional pressure.

What’s Wall Street Expecting From Verizon?

The New York-based American telecommunications giant is expected to post about a 2% increase in Q2 revenue expected to $35.11 billion from $34.5 billion in the previous comparable quarter, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Meanwhile, earnings per share are expected to grow about 4% from $1.22 to $1.27 in the quarter.

Verizon trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8x, comparatively lower than AT&T Inc.’s (T) 9.5x multiple and T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) 13.7x. However, Charter’s forward P/E ratio is significantly lower, trading at a multiple of 2.9x.

Despite Verizon’s lower valuation multiple, some Wall Street analysts are wary of the company’s strategy, believing that aggressive cost-cutting alone may not be enough to reignite growth. Earlier this month, reports suggested that Verizon is cutting about 3,000 positions at its corporate-owned retail stores by transitioning 274 locations to independent ownership.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s plans to transform Starlink into a mainstream consumer mobile service is also adding additional pressure.

Wall Street analysts are on the fence about Verizon, with 15 out of 26 analysts covering the stock rating it a ‘Hold,’ as per latest data from Koyfin. The rest rate it a ‘Buy.’ However, the average 12-month price target of $51.12 implies an upside of about 16.66% from the stock’s last close.

What’s Wall Street Expecting From Charter?

Charter is expected to post about a 2% decline in Q2 revenue from $13.766 billion in 2025 to $13.51 billion this quarter, as per Fiscal.ai data.

However, analysts expect an increase of about 13% in earnings per share in the quarter, forecast to come in at $10.41 versus $9.18 in the previous comparable quarter.

Meanwhile, reports from last month suggested that Charter has held discussions with Elon Musk's aerospace company over a potential consumer mobile partnership. The talks reportedly involve Charter routing a portion of SpaceX's mobile traffic through its terrestrial broadband network, though neither company has confirmed the discussions so far.

Wall Street analysts have a 12-month average price target of $210.32 on CHTR shares, implying an upside of more than 66% from its last close. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, only five have a ‘Buy’ rating, while 11 have a ‘Hold’ rating on the company. The rest rate it ‘Sell’ or lower.

What’s Retail Saying About VZ, CHTR Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VZ stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing as message volumes climbed more than 35% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, retail sentiment around CHTR stock was also ‘bearish’ amid a 90% increase in message volumes.

Both tickers were trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

One user said, “$VZ It's gonna be a good day tomorrow!”

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Another user said, “$VZ $TMUS down -9.60% despite a neutral good earnings. $VZ will follow - good position building opportunity tomorrow. Happy Friday is might be.”

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A third user said, “$CHTR It will take a few quarters but I think the turn around starts now. Cable is not going away for a while and the enhancements to existing infrastructure will get the company through a few more years until they start thinking more seriously about fiber. Plus the rural expansion makes them an attractive partner to sat companies or a good potential merger candidate for other telcos.”

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VZ stock has gained about 8% in 2026, while CHTR stock has declined more than 39%.

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