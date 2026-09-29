World Labs focuses on spatially intelligent AI models that can generate and simulate interactive 3-D environments.

World Labs CEO Fei-Fei Li will join AMD as executive vice president and chief scientist, reporting to Lisa Su.

AMD says the acquisition will strengthen its AI model-development capabilities without competing directly with frontier AI customers.

Record Data Center revenue helped drive AMD’s latest earnings, with quarterly sales jumping 50% to $11.5 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares dipped 0.4% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday as investors digested the chipmaker’s $8.2 billion deal to acquire World Labs.

AMD announced the all-stock deal on Monday, agreeing to acquire the AI research lab co-founded by AI pioneer and Stanford University computer science professor Fei-Fei Li.

Li will join AMD as executive vice president and chief scientist, reporting directly to CEO Lisa Su, prompting some retail traders to speculate that she could emerge as a potential successor to Su.

Vamsi Boppana, AMD's senior vice president of AI, reportedly said the acquisition is not meant to put the chipmaker in competition with customers developing frontier AI models, according to tech analyst Patrick Moorhead. Competing with customers at the frontier is "not the intent at all," Boppana told Moorhead, according to Moorhead's post on X.

Instead, the World Labs team will give AMD model-development expertise across multimodal AI, robotics, embedded systems, content and media, and data-center prediction and reasoning, Moorhead wrote. Boppana described the effort as "a horizontal models capability for the company," rather than a push into any single AI segment.

The executive also said AMD plans to use the team as a “nucleus to attract more talent,” with model development providing insight into how AMD should build its future hardware and software. Training will lean toward AMD’s own infrastructure, while deployment will remain multi-platform, reflecting World Labs’ existing products and partnerships.

In a blog post on X, World Labs CEO Li said the company was built on the belief that AI needs to move beyond language. “Our goal was to build a frontier lab focusing on some of the most important challenges in AI, which if solved, would dramatically improve AI’s ability to tackle real-world problems,” Li wrote.

AI Infra Boom Drives AMD’s Earnings, Stock

AMD is a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom as hyperscalers and AI companies ramp up spending on both GPUs and CPUs as demand for compute accelerates.

AMD posted record revenue of $11.5 billion for the second quarter, up 50%, while net income jumped 163% to $2.3 billion. The biggest driver was its Data Center business, where revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion. The gains are reflected in AMD stock, which has rallied more than 180% so far this year.

Daniel Newman, chief analyst at Futurum Group, said on X that AMD is “using its balance sheet to make big moves,” adding that the deal could open the door to expansion into robotics and world models.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMD dipped a few notches lower in the ‘bullish’ zone.

“$AMD Fei Fei Li will be the next CEO after Lisa Su's retirement. Mark it!” said a trader.

Another posted a bearish view, saying: “$AMD gotta love Lisa - she is a smart hardworking CEO. But when you buy a thing without a product for $8B tells you how fake AI industry valuations have become. House of cards.”

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