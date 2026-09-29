BTIG raised its price target on Robinhood to $135 from $125 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after it posted month-to-date trading volume metrics, implying nearly 16% upside from its last close.

According to The Fly, the firm said that metrics round out a solid third quarter, with crypto volume tracking to be the strongest month since February and Event contracts tracking towards $5.5 billion.

Robinhood posted Equity Notional Trading Volumes of about $267 billion until Sept. 24. and Crypto Notional Trading Volumes of about $17 billion.

Strong user growth and net deposits in the third quarter should help the stock command an even higher trading multiple, BTIG said.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shared its month-to-date September trading volume metrics on Monday, attracting Wall Street and retail attention.

Shares dipped nearly 1% in overnight trading late Monday after it released the metrics.

Analyst Raises Target On Robinhood

BTIG raised Robinhood's price target to $135 from $125 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating after it posted month-to-date trading volume metrics, implying nearly 16% upside from its last close.

According to The Fly, the firm said that metrics round out a solid third quarter, with crypto volume tracking to be the strongest month since February and Event contracts tracking towards $5.5 billion.

Strong user growth and net deposits in the third quarter should help the stock command an even higher trading multiple, the analyst said.

Robinhood’s September Trading Volume

Robinhood posted Equity Notional Trading Volumes of about $267 billion until Sept. 24. Options Contracts Traded were roughly 234 million.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were about $17 billion, including Robinhood App Notional, with volumes of about $7 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes of roughly $10 billion.

Event Contracts Traded were approximately 4.4 billion.

Robinhood: August Performance

For the whole month of August, Robinhood posted the following trading volume figures:

Equity Notional Trading Volumes $335 billion Options Contracts Traded 293 million Crypto Notional Trading Volumes $17.5 billion Event Contracts Traded 4.7 billion

HOOD Stock: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid a near 75% increase in message volume over 24 hours, according to platform data.

One bearish user said, “$HOOD going down to $105 line in a few days.”

HOOD stock has gained about 1% so far in 2026.

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