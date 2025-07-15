According to a Bloomberg report, the U.S. Department of Commerce has indicated that license requests related to AMD’s MI308 product line will proceed to the next stage of review.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is reportedly set to restart shipments of its MI308 AI processors to China, following a provisional green light from U.S. regulators, a move that signals a notable change in approach to high-tech trade with Beijing.

Following the report, AMD’s stock traded over 6% higher on Tuesday morning.

The decision closely follows a comparable approval granted to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which recently received the go-ahead to export its H20 chip to China.

The relaxation of export restrictions represents a shift away from the hardline measures enforced under the Trump administration, which had strongly opposed sending advanced AI chips to China.

This policy change comes amid improving diplomatic ties between the U.S. and China, and follows a recent meeting between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Trump.

In April, AMD projected that halting MI308 shipments to China could result in a revenue loss of approximately $800 million.

The report stated that the green light from Washington could help recover that shortfall, aligning AMD with Nvidia, which is poised to generate billions in additional sales from its now-approved China-bound H20 chips.

Also, Trump is expected to unveil a sweeping $70 billion investment on Tuesday, aimed at boosting U.S. infrastructure in artificial intelligence and energy.

The plan aims to strengthen the U.S.'s position in artificial intelligence by promoting private sector funding and streamlining the approval process for data centers and energy development projects.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMD improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day, with message volume shifting to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in the last 24 hours.

AMD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on July 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AMD stock has gained over 29% year-to-date and declined by over 12% in the last 12 months.

