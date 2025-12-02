HPE will deploy AMD’s new “Helios”, an open, full-stack AI platform engineered for large-scale AI workloads
- The partnership will focus on high-performance, scalable solutions for research and cloud environments.
- The AMD “Helios” platform creates a unified system optimized for speed, efficiency, and adaptability.
AMD (AMD) announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its partnership with HPE (HPE) focused on delivering high-performance, scalable solutions for research, cloud, and enterprise environments.
HPE will deploy AMD’s new “Helios”, an open, full-stack AI platform engineered for large-scale AI workloads.
Helios Architecture
The AMD “Helios” platform integrates AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando networking, and the ROCm open software stack to create a unified system optimized for speed, efficiency, and adaptability.
HPE will implement custom Juniper Networking switches developed in partnership with Broadcom to ensure high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for expansive AI clusters.
AMD stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.
