The partnership will focus on high-performance, scalable solutions for research and cloud environments.

AMD (AMD) announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its partnership with HPE (HPE) focused on delivering high-performance, scalable solutions for research, cloud, and enterprise environments.

HPE will deploy AMD’s new “Helios”, an open, full-stack AI platform engineered for large-scale AI workloads.

Helios Architecture

The AMD “Helios” platform integrates AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando networking, and the ROCm open software stack to create a unified system optimized for speed, efficiency, and adaptability.

HPE will implement custom Juniper Networking switches developed in partnership with Broadcom to ensure high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for expansive AI clusters.

AMD stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

