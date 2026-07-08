Blockbuster releases drove attendance and challenged concerns that streaming would permanently erode cinema demand.

AMC CEO Adam Aron touted a strong Q2 for theaters on X, noting the domestic box office reached about $2.974 billion.

He noted that Q2 2026 was the best second quarter since 2019 and one of the top five quarterly totals in 50 years.

Cinemark's healthy balance sheet supports profit growth, while IMAX benefits from rising demand for premium-format movies.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), Cinemark Holdings (CNK), and IMAX Corp. (IMAX) stocks drew investors’ attention in early premarket on Wednesday after the North American movie theater industry reported one of its strongest quarters in decades.

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The fiscal second-quarter (Q2) figures highlighted renewed consumer demand for theatrical releases, challenging concerns that streaming platforms would permanently weaken cinema attendance.

AMC CEO Highlights Historic Quarter

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron took to the X platform to highlight the Q2 figures, expressing optimism about cinemas.

He said the domestic box office generated approximately $2.974 billion in Q2, marking the industry's best second-quarter performance since 2019 and ranking among the five highest-grossing quarters in the past 50 years.

The strong quarter boosted investor confidence in movie theater companies as the industry continued its recovery from the pandemic. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie led the quarter with about $430 million in domestic ticket sales, followed by Michael at around $371 million and Toy Story 5 with more than $318 million. Obsession and Project Hail Mary were also among the top-performing films.

More moviegoers also boost AMC's food and drink sales, which are more profitable than ticket sales. The stronger business performance is helping the company improve its finances and manage its debt.

AMC Entertainment stock edged 0.5% lower in early premarket on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

Cinemark Benefits From Strong Fundamentals

Cinemark entered the latest box office upswing with a comparatively healthier balance sheet, allowing the company to convert higher ticket sales into improved profitability.

Investors have increasingly viewed Cinemark as a financially disciplined operator positioned to capitalize on rising theater attendance while maintaining operational flexibility.

IMAX also stands to benefit as audiences continue choosing premium-format screenings for major blockbuster releases. Its licensing-focused business model allows the company to expand globally with lower capital requirements than traditional theater chains while benefiting from higher-priced premium tickets.

IMAX stock traded over 1% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

AMC Retail Traders Reaction

A user said, “I always said that when people cut back because of economic uncertainty they cut back on big trips, purchased but still need to get out of the house. This is the turn around story and I will keep adding on dips you d********.”

So far this year, IMAX, AMC and CNK stocks have gained between 1% and 26%.

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