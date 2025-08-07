Detailing the terms of the agreement, the GSA said the AWS deal is set to run through 2028, allowing federal agencies to adopt AI and undertake digital transformation of their infrastructure.

Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services, has entered into an agreement with the General Services Administration to offer up to $1 billion in discounts to federal agencies for digital transformation and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

Detailing the terms of the agreement, the GSA said the AWS deal is set to run through 2028. Amazon’s shares were trading 0.54% lower in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the company was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

