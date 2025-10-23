Amazon said that in fulfillment centers across the U.S., new AI and robotics systems like Blue Jay and Project Eluna are helping its employees to work smarter.

The company said it was also developing smart glasses technology designed for its drivers, which would include displaying essential information directly in the driver's field of vision.

Amazon.com (AMZN) on Wednesday introduced a new agent-based artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help frontline employees, as well as a robotics system to expand same-day delivery.

Retail sentiment on Amazon remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Smart Glasses For Delivery Drivers

Amazon said it was also developing smart glasses technology designed for its drivers, which would include displaying essential information directly in the driver's field of vision, enabling them to scan packages, follow turn-by-turn walking directions, and capture proof of delivery without needing to reference a smartphone.

The company said that glasses also leverage AI and computer vision to detect potential hazards like pets or uneven walkways, sharing that information to benefit future deliveries.

Blue Jay And Project Eluna

The company noted that Blue Jay handles repetitive tasks and Project Eluna provides operational insights, both of which build safer and more efficient workflows for its front-line employees.

The company said that Blue Jay coordinates multiple arms to perform picking, stowing, and consolidating tasks simultaneously. The robotic system is already being tested in South Carolina.

Amazon said that Project Eluna is an agentic AI model and processes real-time and historical data from across facilities, providing insights in natural language to help operations teams make better decisions.

The model is currently being deployed at a Tennessee fulfillment center for the holiday shopping season, the company said, adding that the system allows operators to spend less time analyzing dashboards and more time coaching teams.

Shares of Amazon have gained nearly 18% in the last 12 months.

