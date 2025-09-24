Wells Fargo also raised its price target on Amazon to $280, up from $245, noting that AWS sales are expected to rise 22% in 2026, four points above consensus.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares rose 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with the ticker becoming the top-trending name on Stocktwits after Wells Fargo upgraded the e-commerce giant to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight,’ citing that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will see revenue acceleration.

