Amazon plans to invest €1.4 billion ($1.63 billion) in the Netherlands over the next three years.

The investment marks one of its most significant commitments to the Dutch market.

The announcement comes just days before Amazon’s Q3’25 earnings, with investors watching for AWS and AI-related growth updates.

Amazon is expanding its European footprint with a €1.4 billion ($1.63 billion) investment plan in the Netherlands over the next three years, according to its press release. It announced the investment plans during Amazon Netherlands’ anniversary congress in The Hague, celebrating five years of serving customers in the region.

Amazon's stock (AMZN) rose nearly 2% in pre-market trade on Monday at the time of writing.

Amazon Ramps Up European Expansion

Amazon’s head for Belgium and the Netherlands, Eva Faict, said the investment is aimed at helping expand its cloud and logistics operations in the region. This, in addition to continuing low prices, a wider product selection, and faster delivery options for customers.

Faict said part of the investment would be used to develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for entrepreneurs who sell products on Amazon’s platform.

“This investment will substantially benefit Dutch SME entrepreneurs selling through Amazon.nl. More than 60% of all products sold on Amazon.nl come from our selling partners, and we're seeing more and more Dutch entrepreneurs successfully growing their business and reaching customers in the Netherlands and around the world. We not only provide entrepreneurs with a sales channel but also support them with logistics solutions, marketing tools, and export opportunities," Faict said.

This move marked one of Amazon’s most significant commitments to the Dutch market so far.

Amazon’s Netherlands bet aligns with its broader strategy to strengthen its Amazon Web Services (AWS) network across Europe amid increasing competition in the region. Amazon’s primary competitors in the Netherlands are bol and Coolblue.

Last year, the company is said to have invested 55 billion euros in the European economy.

All Eyes On Amazon Earnings This Week

The e-commerce giant is set to report its third-quarter (Q3) 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 30. Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be closely monitoring updates on AWS’ performance and AI investments, as well as guidance on Q4 sales and the e-commerce segment.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Amazon was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing. It was ‘bearish’ last week.

Amazon's sentiment and message volume on Oct 27 as of 3:30 am ET. | source: Stocktwits

Amazon stock has rallied 24% in the past six months. For the year so far, however, it has gained 2.20%.

