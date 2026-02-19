Amazon reported revenue of $716.9 billion in the fiscal year 2025, while its retail rival Walmart posted $713.2 billion in revenue during the year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) pipped Walmart Inc. (WMT) to become the world’s largest company by sales, even as the Walton-family-founded retail chain edged past Wall Street estimates in its latest quarterly earnings.

Amazon reported revenue of $716.9 billion in the fiscal year 2025, while its retail rival Walmart posted $713.2 billion in revenue during the year. This brought an end to Walmart’s 13-year reign at the top in terms of revenue, according to an analysis by Fortune.

Amazon shares were down 0.1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade, while Walmart shares were down more than 3%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Amazon trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, while users felt ‘extremely bullish’ about Walmart.

