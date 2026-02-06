Amazon shares traded 8% lower on Friday morning; the company did not specify the size of the offering in its filing.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Friday filed a new shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that outlines the range of financial instruments it may offer to the public, including debt, equity, and hybrid securities to raise funds.

However, the retail giant didn’t specify the size of any offering. Amazon stock traded over 8% lower in Friday’s premarket.

