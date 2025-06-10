The company has initially selected Salem Township and Falls Township as launch points for its upcoming tech hubs, while other locations across the state are being evaluated for future development.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania, marking the state's largest-ever capital investment.

The initiative aims to bolster the company's cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, creating approximately 1,250 high-skilled jobs and supporting thousands more in the data center supply chain.

The newly created roles will span a wide array of technical disciplines, including data center operations, network architecture, security management, and engineering oversight.

The company has initially selected Salem Township and Falls Township as launch points for these upcoming tech hubs, with other locations across the state being evaluated for future development.

The latest investment in Pennsylvania builds on Amazon's broader nationwide push in recent months to expand its footprint in generative AI and next-generation cloud infrastructure.

Amazon’s commitment to Pennsylvania follows closely on the heels of its recent pledge to pour $10 billion into North Carolina and unveil over $5 billion in upcoming cloud infrastructure projects in Taiwan.

The company also plans to implement various training programs, including data center technician courses, fiber optic fusion splicing workshops, and STEM education initiatives for K-12 schools in Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvania is competing again—and I'm proud to announce that with Amazon's commitment of at least $20 billion to build new state-of-the-art data center campuses across our Commonwealth, we have secured the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Amazon has invested $26 billion in Pennsylvania since 2010, creating 27,000 direct jobs, including both full-time and part-time positions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Amazon remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

AMZN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on Jun. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Amazon stock has lost over 1% in 2025 and has added over 15% in the last 12 months.

