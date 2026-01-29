New Offering Enables Creators to Launch Customizable Plush Products with Global Fulfillment and Direct-to-Fan Commerce Powered by OpenWav.ai

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it has expanded its creator store merchandise to include customizable plushies. Through its strategic partnership with Op3N LLC (“OpenWav.AI”), Amaze now enables eligible creators worldwide to design and launch customized plush products with international fulfillment, leveraging OpenWav.AI’s global supply chain and production capabilities.

This move comes as the U.S. stuffed animals and plush toys market is projected to grow from roughly $3.5 billion in 2025 to over $6 billion by 2033, underscoring strong and sustained demand for plush products and branded merchandise.1 By broadening merchandise options, Amaze will empower creators to unlock new revenue streams while strengthening fan engagement worldwide. The addition of high-quality plushies further positions Amaze as a full-service commerce platform built to support creators at every stage of growth.

The new plush offering is supported by OpenWav.AI’s inventory-light commerce infrastructure, enabling creators to monetize direct fan relationships with an end-to-end workflow that can scale globally. OpenWav.AI’s platform approach is designed to help creators launch, manage, and grow commerce programs with a professional storefront experience, reliable production, and global fulfillment, without shifting creators into logistics and customer service roles.

Amaze’s plushies merchandise capabilities will roll out in two phases.

Phase one: The initial phase is now live and available for select, managed Amaze creators who can create, design, and sell customized plushies as exclusive merchandise drops. Once eligible creators reach the required minimum order quantity, OpenWav.AI’s global supply network will allow faster, reliable, and more efficient production.

Phase two: This next phase launches later this year and will expand access to all creators on the Amaze platform, enabling print-on-demand plushies that can be designed, sold, and fulfilled directly to fans without the need to manage inventory, logistics, or international shipping.

OpenWav.AI’s infrastructure is built to support large-scale production with consistent quality and dependable fulfillment, meeting the demands of high-volume, global consumer brands in more than 70 countries. The partnership is designed to help creators convert fan demand into commerce efficiently, while maintaining control over the creator-to-fan relationship and the experience delivered to fans.

“Amaze is focused on helping creators turn audience passion into sustainable income,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Plushies are a powerful example of how creators can connect with fans through customized products that feel personal and are collectible. By leveraging OpenWav.AI’s global commerce and fulfillment capabilities, we are making it easier than ever for creators to bring these products to fans around the world.”

OpenWavAI CEO and Co-Founder Jaeson Ma added, “Fans want meaningful products that extend the artist experience beyond music and content. Our plushies are of the highest quality available in the market and offer a unique, new way to build connections with audiences. Together with Amaze, we are providing creators with the foundation and support they need to launch reliable, top tier products globally while staying focused on creativity and community. OpenWav.AI’s platform is built to help creators monetize direct relationships with fans using inventory-light infrastructure and first-party fan data.”

The customizable plushie offering is now available to eligible Amaze creators.

Source: Stuffed Animals and Plush Toys Market Size to Reach USD 26.20 Billion by 2033 Owing to the Rising Demand for Educational and Character-based Plush Toys Globally | SNS Insider

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About OpenWav.AI:

OpenWav is a next-generation music platform that empowers artists to monetize and engage their superfan communities, available on the App Store and Google Play Store. OpenWav enables artists to create their own branded products risk-free, while providing world-class proprietary technology tools and global supply chain. OpenWav is co-led by media executive, artist, and serial entrepreneur Jaeson Ma, who has a successful track record launching companies including 88rising, EST Studios, Stampede Ventures, East West Ventures, and an early investor in Muscial.ly (TikTok) & other consumer tech platforms; and Eric Tu, an award-winning development executive who’s worked with artists such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, and Bjork; and major brands including Nike, Beats by Dre and Google.

