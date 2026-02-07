IN A JUST-RELEASED PODCAST APPEARANCE, AARON DAY DISCUSSES AI TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND THE FUTURE OF CREATOR-LED SHOPPING EXPERIENCES

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced CEO Aaron Day was featured on an episode of Escaping The Drift with John Gafford where he discussed the future of creator-led commerce and how social platforms are redefining how products are sold online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the episode, titled “The Future of Creator Commerce: How to Monetize Your Passion,” Day shared his journey from a senior role at Canva to leading Amaze, a company that enables creators to create digital storefronts and sell directly within platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Day and host John Gafford explore the strategic evolution of the creator economy, the rise of first-party (1P) branding, the growing power of niche influencers, and how Amaze leverages its AI technology to transform social engagement into physical products at global scale.

The episode is available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About Escaping the Drift Podcast:

Escaping the Drift with John Gafford, part of the True Native Media family of podcasts, is a top 20 podcast under the Business category with over a million monthly downloads per episode and a massive reach over social media. Learn more at www.escapingthedrift.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc

Released February 6, 2026



Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.