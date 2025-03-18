Altus Power Stock Edges Lower On Q4 Miss, But Retail Remains Bullish Ahead Of Pending Acquisition

The company said it is inching closer to its pending acquisition by TPG – the investment firm proposed to acquire Altus in an all-cash deal, offering $5 per share.

Altus Power Stock Edges Lower On Q4 Miss, But Retail Remains Bullish Ahead Of Pending Acquisition
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) edged lower by 0.20% on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

Altus reported a loss of $0.38 per share in Q4, significantly higher than an expected loss of $0.05. The company posted a loss of $0.17 per share during the same period a year earlier.

As for its topline, Altus reported revenue of $44.47 million, missing an estimate of $46.23 million. On a year-on-year basis, however, its revenue rose 30% from $34.19 million.

“In a year of economic uncertainty and evolving market conditions, Altus Power retained its market leadership position in commercial solar and surpassed 1 GW of operating assets,” said Gregg Felton, CEO of Altus Power.

The company said it is inching closer to its pending acquisition by TPG – the investment firm proposed to acquire Altus in an all-cash deal, offering $5 per share. Upon closure, Altus Power’s stock will be unlisted from the New York Stock Exchange and the company will go private.

In light of this, the company said it will not provide a financial outlook for fiscal 2025.

Altus announced two power projects this month, one each in North California and Colorado, of 1.7-megawatt and 1.4-megawatt capacities, respectively.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ (56/100) territory at the time of writing.

AMPS retail sentiment.jpg AMPS sentiment and message volume March 18, 2025, as of 3:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Altus Power is $5.08, marginally above Friday’s closing price. Two brokerages have ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ calls, while five recommend ‘Hold.’

Altus Power’s stock has gained nearly 22% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed

Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon