Altimmune’s Phase 2 trial showed Pemvidutide reduced heavy drinking by 4.20 days per week compared with the placebo’s 2.75 days.

The study enrolled about 100 patients who received either Pemvidutide or placebo for 24 weeks.

In the final month of treatment, 42% of Pemvidutide patients had no heavy drinking days compared with 17% on placebo.

Altimmune plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the next development steps.

Shares of Altimmune (ALT) jumped more than 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after it reported positive topline results for its therapy to treat patients with moderate to severe alcohol use disorder (AUD), a condition with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options.

If the pre-market levels hold through the day, ALT stock would record its biggest single-day gains since Jan. 22, 2026.

Data Suggests Pemvidutide Could Help Reduce Heavy Drinking

Data from Altimmune’s Phase 2 RECLAIM trial showed that Pemvidutide achieved positive topline results. The once-weekly 2.4 mg dose significantly reduced heavy drinking days, the trial’s primary endpoint, compared with placebo.

The study enrolled about 100 patients who received either Pemvidutide or placebo for 24 weeks, with the drug showing a statistically significant reduction in heavy drinking days.

Patients treated with Pemvidutide reduced heavy drinking by 4.20 days per week compared with the placebo’s 2.75 days and saw a substantially higher rate of meaningful reductions in drinking risk. In the final month of treatment, 42% of Pemvidutide patients had no heavy drinking days compared with 17% on placebo, while alcohol-free days increased by 38.9% versus 20.5% with placebo.

Pemvidutide also produced a placebo-adjusted weight reduction of 9.1% at 24 weeks.

Why This Is Important

AUD is a serious condition in which people struggle to stop or control harmful alcohol use, affecting an estimated 28 million adults in the U.S. It increases the risk of serious health problems such as liver disease, heart disease, cancer, obesity, and fatty liver.

The topline results are important because they showed consistent improvements across several measures of alcohol use disorder, which objectively reflect lower alcohol consumption. The findings suggest Pemvidutide could potentially address multiple aspects of the disease while also building on earlier evidence of liver-related benefits.

“These top-line data strengthen our confidence in Pemvidutide’s differentiation and its potential to benefit people living with MASH, AUD and ALD, who currently have limited treatment options,” said Jerry Durso, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Altimmune.

Altimmune plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss next steps in development.

ALT’s Retail Followers Say Stock Is Now ‘Heavily Derisked’

Retail sentiment surrounding ALT on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid a 314% increase in message volumes.

One user said the stock is “heavily derisked” following the results.

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Another user highlighted Altimmune’s cash position.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down around 15% so far this year.

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