Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) on Monday hit the $3 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time, as its shares surged more than 4.5% in the opening trade.

At the time of writing, Alphabet’s market capitalization stood at $3.05 trillion, making the Google parent the fourth company in the world to cross this milestone. Alphabet trails behind Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

