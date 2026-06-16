Shareholders are set to vote on five proposals, including one to increase the number of shares available under the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan.

SLS shareholders are expected to vote on the election of Robert Van Nostrand and Jane Wasman as Class I directors for a three-year term expiring in 2029.

Shareholders are focusing on Sellas’ Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Investors are also keeping an eye on SLS009, Sellas’ Phase 2 CDK9 inhibitor for AML.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) remained in focus on Tuesday ahead of its 2026 annual shareholder meeting, where investors will vote on five proposals, while market attention continues to center on the highly anticipated Phase 3 REGAL trial results for its acute myeloid leukemia treatment candidate.

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SLS shares were trading around 2.5% lower at the time of writing.

What Are The Shareholders Voting On?

Shareholders are expected to vote on five proposals. The first seeks the election of Robert Van Nostrand and Jane Wasman as Class I directors for a three-year term expiring in 2029. Shareholders will also vote on the reappointment of Baker Tilly U.S. as the company's independent auditor for fiscal 2026.

Then comes the crucial proposal to increase the number of shares available under the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan by 20 million. Another proposal asks shareholders to provide a non-binding vote on executive compensation. Finally, investors will vote on whether the meeting may be postponed or adjourned if additional votes are needed to approve proposals or establish a quorum.

Regal Study Readout Remains The Priority

Investor attention remains firmly on Sellas’ Phase 3 REGAL study of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in remission after relapse, with the study nearing the key threshold of 80 deaths (events) required to trigger the final overall survival analysis.

At the same time, investors are keeping an eye on SLS009, Sellas’ Phase 2 CDK9 inhibitor for AML.

What Is Retail’s Take On SLS?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ zone for a while. It was ‘extremely bullish’ a month earlier.

One investor said they continue to hold the stock, citing the upcoming 80th event in the REGAL trial and noting that patients in the study appear to be surviving significantly longer than those in historical control groups.

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Another user expects the stock to rise five to ten times its current value once the data is announced.

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The stock has surged 175% so far this year.

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