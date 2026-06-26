Analysts maintained their bull case for the company following its 2026 DRAM and Advanced Packaging Master Class event.

B. Riley said that Applied Materials presents a larger-than-expected long-term opportunity.

Wells Fargo said AMAT’s event reinforced a constructive view of the company’s deep product portfolio.

Jefferies recently said it sees Applied Materials as an outperformer with "strong exposure" to leading-edge foundry and DRAM.

Applied Materials (AMAT) received bullish reaffirmations from Wall Street on Friday, a day after the company, which manufactures equipment used to produce chips, hosted a key semiconductor industry event highlighting its latest technology in the backdrop of soaring artificial intelligence demand.

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Wall Street Takeaways On AMAT

B. Riley said that Applied Materials presents a larger-than-expected long-term opportunity following the 2026 DRAM and Advanced Packaging Master Class event, where the company forecast semiconductor industry revenue to reach $1 trillion this year.

According to TheFly, the firm believes the company will leverage its strong positioning in leading-edge foundry/logic amid rising process intensity across DRAM and packaging. B. Riley said AMAT is well-positioned for a sustained multi-year semiconductor equipment investment cycle, with the potential to gain an even larger market share.

Wells Fargo said AMAT’s event reinforced its constructive view of the company’s deep product portfolio, which is well-positioned to deliver co-optimized, integrated materials solutions that support continued semiconductor scaling.

AMAT’s New Line Of Products

On the same day of its event, the company unveiled its suite of new chipmaking equipment. Applied Materials noted that AI compute demand has created a “memory wall,” which is increasingly driving companies to adopt advanced chips that are faster and energy efficient.

Jefferies recently said AI will fuel growth for memory chip and advanced packaging equipment, outpacing overall growth in wafer fab equipment, and sees Applied Materials as an outperformer with "strong exposure" to leading-edge foundry and DRAM.

What Retail Traders Think Of AMAT Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMAT stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

AMAT stock has more than doubled in value so far this year and more than tripled over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500, the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

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