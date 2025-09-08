Alibaba has released its AI model, Qwen-3-Max-Preview, on its official cloud services platform and the OpenRouter marketplace for large language models.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) saw a nearly 400% increase in retail user message count on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours, following the release of its artificial intelligence model, Qwen-3-Max-Preview, which is reportedly its first to have more than one trillion parameters.

Shares of Alibaba were up nearly 4% in early trading on Monday. Alibaba noted that the model marked a new peak in scale and intelligence, surpassing the performance of its predecessor, Qwen3-235B. The firm released the model on its official cloud services platform and the OpenRouter marketplace for large language models on Friday.

Retail sentiment on Alibaba was in the ‘neutral’ territory compared to the ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits hopes the stock will hit $150 by the end of this week.

The company had launched Qwen3 this year, the latest generation of its open-sourced large language model (LLM) family.

Alibaba had noted that the Qwen3 series features six dense models and two Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models, offering developers flexibility to build next-generation applications across mobile devices, smart glasses, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and beyond.

According to a CNBC report, late on Sunday, Alibaba's cloud unit led a $100 million investment round in Chinese robotics startup X Square Robot to further implant its presence in the advanced technology sector.

A bullish user on Stocktwits highlighted that patience in investing in Alibaba was “finally paying off big time.”

Shares of Alibaba have increased by 65% this year and jumped over 71% in the last 12 months.

