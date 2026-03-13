The two tech giants have developed a turnkey AI data center platform aimed at governments.

Palantir AI OS Reference Architecture (AIOS-RA) runs on Nvidia’s Enterprise Reference Architectures and supports Palantir's complete software suite.

Already a widely watched stock, Palantir has drawn increased attention for reports of its technology's use in the U.S.-Iran war.

With the latest product, Palantir and Nvidia appear to be pushing to increase their government business.

Palantir Technologies and Nvidia Corp. on Thursday announced a turnkey AI data center product aimed at governments.

The new platform, called Palantir AI OS Reference Architecture (AIOS-RA), delivers a complete, production-ready AI infrastructure for governments. It is based on Nvidia’s Enterprise Reference Architectures and runs Palantir's complete software suite, including AIP, Foundry, Apollo, Rubix, and AIP Hub.

The development comes at a unique time: investors and observers are scrutinizing companies that supply various technologies to the U.S defence sector, which are potentially being used in its war against Iran.

Palantir’s AI data analytics platform is already widely used by various U.S. government units, including the military, while Nvidia has supplied GPUs and AI systems to the U.S. defense and space agencies.

“Together with NVIDIA — and building on many customers’ existing investments — we are proud to deliver a fully integrated AI operating system that is optimized for NVIDIA accelerated compute infrastructure and enables customers to realize the promise of on-premise, edge, and sovereign cloud deployments,” Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir’s chief architect, said in a press release announcing the product.

To be sure, Palantir and Nvidia have announced similar collaborations in the past for platforms for corporate customers. The latest move underscores an effort to deepen a hold in the government business. Defence contractors, such as Palantir, are enjoying a strong run in the stock market as the war in Iran rages on.

Earlier this week, UiPath's stock jumped after the AI automation company said it was in talks with the Department of War for a potential contract.

In recent days, Palantir has struck partnerships with aerial technology firms Ondas Holdings and World View Enterprises, as well as U.S. Air Force contractor GE Aerospace, underscoring a deeper push into the defense sector.

Palantir shares have gained 12% since the U.S.-Iran war started on Feb. 28.

