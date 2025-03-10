Algonquin Power Stock Tumbles Aftermarket On Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Bearish

Read Full Article

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) tumbled nearly 3.8% in aftermarket trade on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter results came in below Wall Street expectations.

Algonquin reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 in Q4, falling below an estimate of $0.09 and lower than $0.16 from the year-ago period.

The power company’s topline was also lower than expected – Algonquin posted revenue of $584.8 million, below an estimated $636.8 million. During the same period a year earlier, Algonquin’s revenue stood at $666.9 million.

According to Stocktwits data, the company has missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and revenue expectations in all of them.

Algonquin’s earnings and revenue also missed estimates for the full year 2024. Its EPS for FY24 stood at $0.30, below an expected $0.39 and down from $0.53 in 2023.

Revenue was $2.32 billion, lower than the estimated $2.71 billion and down from $2.7 billion in 2023.

"The company continued to make strides in its transition to a pure-play utility. Over the last 90 days, we successfully completed our Renewables and Atlantica sales, and we enter 2025 with a recapitalized balance sheet and significant opportunity for improvement," said Chris Huskilson, CEO of AQN.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Algonquin entered the ‘bearish’ (43/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

AQN sentiment and message volume March 9, 2025, as of 8:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user asked if anyone else was buying the dip.

Algonquin’s stock has had a good start to 2025, with its shares rising nearly 8% year-to-date. However, over the past year, the stock has declined more than 25%.

