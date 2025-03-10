Algonquin Power Stock Tumbles Aftermarket On Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Bearish

According to Stocktwits data, the company has missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and revenue expectations in all of them.

Algonquin Power Stock Tumbles Aftermarket On Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) tumbled nearly 3.8% in aftermarket trade on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter results came in below Wall Street expectations.

Algonquin reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 in Q4, falling below an estimate of $0.09 and lower than $0.16 from the year-ago period.

The power company’s topline was also lower than expected – Algonquin posted revenue of $584.8 million, below an estimated $636.8 million. During the same period a year earlier, Algonquin’s revenue stood at $666.9 million.

According to Stocktwits data, the company has missed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and revenue expectations in all of them.

Algonquin’s earnings and revenue also missed estimates for the full year 2024. Its EPS for FY24 stood at $0.30, below an expected $0.39 and down from $0.53 in 2023.

Revenue was $2.32 billion, lower than the estimated $2.71 billion and down from $2.7 billion in 2023.

"The company continued to make strides in its transition to a pure-play utility. Over the last 90 days, we successfully completed our Renewables and Atlantica sales, and we enter 2025 with a recapitalized balance sheet and significant opportunity for improvement," said Chris Huskilson, CEO of AQN.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Algonquin entered the ‘bearish’ (43/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

AQN retail sentiment.jpg AQN sentiment and message volume March 9, 2025, as of 8:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user asked if anyone else was buying the dip.

Algonquin’s stock has had a good start to 2025, with its shares rising nearly 8% year-to-date. However, over the past year, the stock has declined more than 25%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Workhorse, Faraday Future, Polestar, Tesla, Xpeng: Top 5 Auto Stocks That Saw Biggest Spike In Weekly Retail Chatter

Workhorse, Faraday Future, Polestar, Tesla, Xpeng: Top 5 Auto Stocks That Saw Biggest Spike In Weekly Retail Chatter

SentinelOne Stock Snags Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Mood Stays Downbeat

SentinelOne Stock Snags Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Mood Stays Downbeat

Markets on edge! Tariff talks, FIIs and geopolitical risks to drive volatility AJR

Markets on edge! Tariff talks, FIIs and geopolitical risks to drive volatility

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Disha Patani looks STUNNING in her latest Instagram post RBA

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani looks STUNNING in her latest Instagram post

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play vkp

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play

Who is RJ Mahvash? Mystery woman spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final RBA

Who is RJ Mahvash? Mystery woman spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon
Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon