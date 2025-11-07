In an interview with Axios, Karp stated that Palantir went long on large language models and made its application useful in its software.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) co-founder and CEO Alex Karp reportedly revealed on Friday the most important thing that the Colorado-based company does, explaining how it combines artificial intelligence with defense to optimize performance on the battlefield.

In an interview with Axios, Karp stated that Palantir invested heavily in large language models and made its application more useful in the software.

“We’re growing the GDP of the U.S. We’re the part of the GDP of the AI economy where things are useful, either on the battlefield or commercially.” — Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO, Palantir Technologies

He added that Palantir’s software is like a single pane of glass that connects AI, data, and analytics to help inform the user about everything they need to know about their assets on the battlefield.

“There’s the kind of sexy, violent part of war, which obviously in this case for the commander would basically mean is, you’ll be ahead of your adversary, you’ll be able to predict their actions. Honestly, the most important thing Palantir does is prevent war,” Karp said in the interview.

Palantir’s shares were down 0.43% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

