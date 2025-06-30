Alembic Pharma’s latest chart signals indicate rising momentum, with the analyst pointing to a breakout and a bullish RSI crossover on both the daily and weekly timeframes.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 12% after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection.

The drug, used in cancer treatment, falls under a high-value, competitive segment in the U.S. pharmaceutical market.

The clearance is another step in Alembic’s efforts to expand its U.S. generics portfolio.

SEBI-registered research analyst Sunil Kotak said the daily chart for Alembic Pharma reflected a bullish setup.

He noted that both price action and volume are positive, with a breakout visible on the charts.

According to Kotak, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed above 60 on both daily and weekly charts, signalling positive momentum.

He identified a strong demand zone between ₹1,040 and ₹1,060, and a supply zone between ₹1,160 and ₹1,180.

“The charts are bullish,” Kotak said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

APLLTD sentiment and message volume as of June 30, 1.30 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has risen 3.6% so far in 2025.

