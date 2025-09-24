Trump imposed 25% import duties on aluminum in March, citing the metal's key role in national security, and increased them to 50% in June to revive domestic output.

Alcoa stock garnered retail attention on Tuesday after falling 3.4% in the regular session, as its CEO warned that Trump tariffs could destroy demand for American-produced aluminum.

In a Bloomberg News interview, the chief executive of the largest U.S. aluminum producer, Bill Oplinger, stated that the metal has become significantly more expensive due to President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on aluminum imports, and without changes, American customers or shareholders will ultimately bear the higher price.

“It’s hard to envision a situation where aluminum [tariff] is systematically 50% more in the U.S. without some type of demand destruction,” Oplinger reportedly stated before adding that he has embarked on a campaign with Washington and governments around the world about the impact of the tariffs.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Alcoa was in the ‘bullish’ territory, while retail chatter rose 67% over the past 24 hours.

Trump imposed 25% import duties on aluminum in March, citing the metal's key role in national security, and increased them to 50% in June to revive domestic output. Oplinger reportedly stated that the tariff rate will cost Alcoa about $850 million annually. In July, mining giant Rio Tinto also flagged a $300 million impact due to Trump tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

Oplinger reportedly noted that buyers had been importing aluminum into the U.S. before Trump increased tariffs; however, consumers have since worked through that inventory and are now shipping metal in from Canada and elsewhere.

Still, one retail trader noted, “I like the setup.”

Alcoa stock has fallen over 17% this year, due to a decline in exports and the impact of Washington’s tariff policy. It was up marginally in extended trading.

