According to a Bloomberg News report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, there were no injuries reported following the incident at the Chile plant.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) is reportedly facing scrutiny after an incident at its Chile lithium-processing plant last week has become the subject of an investigation.

According to a Bloomberg News report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, there were no injuries reported following the incident. Meanwhile, the stock traded over 2% lower on Tuesday morning.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<