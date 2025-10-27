The company said that Albemarle and KPS, through affiliates, will own about 49% and 51% of Ketjen at close, respectively.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) said on Monday it would sell a controlling stake in Ketjen Corporation's refining catalyst solutions business to KPS Capital Partners.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that Albemarle and KPS, through affiliates, will own about 49% and 51% of Ketjen at close, respectively. KPS will hold a majority of the board seats and operational control of Ketjen.

Shares of Albemarle were down by more than 1% in premarket trading. The company said it would retain 100% of Ketjen Corporation's Performance Catalyst Solutions business, including its Pasadena, Texas, plant.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<