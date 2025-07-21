The airline warned that there would be residual impacts to its operation throughout the evening.

Alaska Airlines requested a ground stop for all its planes operating under its main brand and its subsidiary, Horizon Air, on Sunday due to a system-wide IT issue, the carrier said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration first notified of the temporary halt in an advisory. The airline operates flights to over 120 destinations, including international routes to Japan, Canada, and South Korea.

“At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” the airline said in an emailed statement to Stocktwits.

The airline also warned that there would be residual impacts to its operation throughout the evening. It urged passengers to check the status of their flights before departing for the airport.

Last year, the company was forced to ground its fleet in April after a system upgrade that calculates weight and balance. The stoppage came months after a mid-air incident with a Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Alaska Air was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while retaill chatter was 'high.'

ALK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:23 a.m. ET on July 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Alaska Airlines stock has fallen nearly 18% this year after being hit by a slump in demand due to economic uncertainty from the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Alaska Airlines’ official statement and the cited reason for the grounding.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<