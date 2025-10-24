According to FlightAware data, 47 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled over the past 24 hours.

The outage occurred on Thursday evening, with Alaska's Horizon Air unit also affected.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport bore the brunt of the blackout, with 22 flights getting canceled and 19 delayed.

Alaska Airlines said late Thursday it was actively restoring operations after an IT outage grounded its entire fleet in the evening. The airline also advised passengers to check the flight status before departing for the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We are still experiencing an IT outage affecting our operations that has resulted in cancellations of some of our flights this evening and into tomorrow," the carrier said.<

How Many Alaska Airlines Flights Got Delayed Or Canceled?

The outage occurred on Thursday evening, with Alaska's Horizon Air unit also affected. Two technological outages have hit the airline in the past two years, the most recent in July.

According to FlightAware data, 47 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled over the past 24 hours, at the time of writing. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport bore the brunt of the outage, with 22 flights getting canceled and 19 delayed. Images on social media showed hundreds of people anxiously waiting at West Coast airports following the disruption.

"Unfortunately, we are experiencing an error on our system, but our IT team is working to get this resolved as soon as possible," Alaska Airlines said on X earlier, after a user wondered if the airline's app was also facing any similar problems.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Alaska Air stock was still in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

ALK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:58 a.m. ET on Oct. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Some retail traders were pleased that the outage was resolved. "$ALK outage fixed…an IT thing. Took a few hours. S**t happens I suppose," one user posted.

https://stocktwits.com/Drjack777/message/633533694

However, others were still concerned about the airline's prospects following its mixed earnings report late Thursday. "$ALK this airline not looking too good. Their flights are always delayed too! Waiting for bottom around $ 30's and loading this when time comes."

https://stocktwits.com/GODDY1/message/633529115

How Has Alaska Air Stock Fared This Year?

Alaska Air's stock has fallen 28% this year, compared with the ESS U.S. Global Jets ETF, which tracks airline firms. On Thursday, Alaska Air lowered its 2025 earnings forecast due to higher fuel costs on the West Coast.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<