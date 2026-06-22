According to a NBC News report, Greenspan’s wife, Andrea Mitchell, said that the former Fed Chair passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan passed away on Monday due to health complications.

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According to a NBC News report, Greenspan’s wife, Andrea Mitchell, said that the former Fed Chair passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Greenspan was 100 and is survived by his wife of 29 years. He led the Fed for over 18 years, between 1987 and 2006.

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