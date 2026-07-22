Paramount Skydance, McDonald's, and Northrop Grumman’s shares slumped to annual lows amid legal uncertainty, slowing consumer spending, and margin compression.

PSKY stock plunged to a 17-year low of $8.41 on Tuesday, extending losses after a federal judge hit a pause on its proposed $110 billion merger with WBD for at least two weeks.

MCD stock fell to a 52-week low of $263.65, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive month of declines after the fast-food chain entered bear market territory earlier this month.

NOC stock fell to a 52-week low of $479.02 on Tuesday after its second-quarter results revealed margin compressions and a weak earnings outlook.

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) fell to annual lows on Tuesday amid negative catalysts and weak outlooks.

PSKY stock declined 0.47% at close, extending losses to four consecutive sessions amid legal uncertainty around its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

MCD stock fell 1.39% as concerns around slowing consumer spending and a soft outlook weighed on its price, while NOC stock was down 2.23% at close amid operating margin compression and a weak earnings outlook.

Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal Goes On Hold

PSKY stock plunged to a 17-year low of $8.41 on Tuesday, extending losses after a federal judge hit a pause on its proposed $110 billion merger with WBD for at least two weeks.

The ruling followed a California-led coalition of states, including New York, Colorado and Massachusetts, that argued the merger would cause considerable harm to competition.

According to the court, the combined company would control roughly 27% of the U.S. wide-release movie market and more than 30% of major theatrical releases, a level the judge said could raise antitrust concerns. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 to determine whether the deal should be paused while the lawsuit proceeds, a process that could take months.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volumes. PSKY stock has declined more than 35% this year.

McDonald's Slumps On Slowing Consumer Spends And Cost Pressures

MCD stock fell to a 52-week low of $263.65, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive month of declines after the fast-food chain entered bear market territory earlier this month.

The company’s shares have been declining amid growing investor concerns over slowing consumer spending and mounting cost pressure.

In its first-quarter call, CEO Chris Kempczinski raised worries about a “challenging environment” that “may be getting a little bit worse.” Rising energy prices amid the U.S.-Iran war pressured household budgets, especially for low-income consumers, thereby impacting spending on its products.

McDonald's expects second-quarter sales growth to slow as it faces tough year-ago comparisons from its "Minecraft" movie promotion, with CFO Ian Borden saying a slowdown was anticipated even before consumer sentiment weakened.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volumes. MCD stock has declined nearly 13% so far this year.

Northrop Grumman Stumbles On Margin Compressions, Weak Outlook

NOC stock fell to a 52-week low of $479.02 on Tuesday after its second-quarter results revealed margin compressions and a weak earnings outlook.

While headline numbers came in strong, with earnings per share of $7.68 on revenue of $10.88 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations, the aerospace and defense company’s operating margin narrowed by 3.7 percentage points year-on-year to 10.1%.

Meanwhile, although the company hiked full-year revenue guidance to between $43.75 billion and $44.25 billion, the midpoint of $44 billion was slightly below Wall Street expectations of $44.01 billion, as per Fiscal.ai data. The midpoint earnings per share of $28.85 was also below the expected $28.89 consensus.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volumes. NOC stock has declined about 12.5% year-to-date.

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