Akanda Corp. (AKAN) shares soared nearly 29% on Wednesday after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Towers & Fiber (FTF), had been named as a preferred contractor in Mexico’s Altán Redes project, a $7 billion telecom infrastructure program.

The company added that the Altán Redes project aims to deliver 4G and LTE services to more than 92% of the population in Mexico, with plans to include 5G progressively.

